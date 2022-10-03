Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

