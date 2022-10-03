Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

