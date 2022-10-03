Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. Appian has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

