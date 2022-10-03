BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 559 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $12,868.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

BLFS opened at $22.75 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $969.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

