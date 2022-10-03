Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $99.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.