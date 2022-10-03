Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

BLDR stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

