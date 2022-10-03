New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases Shares of 47,800 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

