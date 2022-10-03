Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of BORUF opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

