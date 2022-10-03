New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 225,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.24.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.69 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

