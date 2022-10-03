Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Decreases By 9.4%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BRRDF stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $25.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Borregaard ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

