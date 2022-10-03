British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

British Land Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Get British Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.