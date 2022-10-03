Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.49. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

