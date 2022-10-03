Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,245.51

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and last traded at GBX 2,270 ($27.43), with a volume of 121020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,302 ($27.82).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Whitbread Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,573.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,655.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,719.05.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

