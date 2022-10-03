Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBGPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.09.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9316 per share. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 7.01%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.