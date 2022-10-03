Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bolloré Stock Up 1.8 %

BOIVF opened at $4.62 on Monday. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

