Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,259,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 3,821,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $4.25 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

