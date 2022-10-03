Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

About Bankinter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.