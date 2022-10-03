Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.