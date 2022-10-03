Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $57,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IFV opened at $16.11 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

