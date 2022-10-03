Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $41,726,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

