Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

