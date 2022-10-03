Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 367,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 339,727 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.