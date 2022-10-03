Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 215,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

