Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY opened at $33.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.