Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

