Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 54.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 43.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $215.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.85 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.