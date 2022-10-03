Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NWL stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

