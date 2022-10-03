Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 510.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank OZK grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04.

