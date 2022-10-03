Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $194.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

