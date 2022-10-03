The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

