Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.