Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,318 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

