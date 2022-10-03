Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $4.41 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

