Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.72.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

