Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,538 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.17% of BOX worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BOX by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $21,428,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

