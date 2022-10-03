1,630 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAW opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

