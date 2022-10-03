Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

