Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,093 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $53.83 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

