Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $106,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.