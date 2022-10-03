Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $6.69 Million in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.85% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in International Money Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,717,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,419 shares of company stock worth $6,878,378. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $22.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $863.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

