Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,469 shares of company stock worth $54,068,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $220.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.22. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

