Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.41 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $231.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,781. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.