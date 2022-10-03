Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $2.91 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNM opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.