Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 177,416 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of MEG opened at $33.65 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

