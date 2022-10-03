Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 53.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $94.35 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

