Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 5,745 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,933,808 shares of company stock worth $26,764,833. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

