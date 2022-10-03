Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,707 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

