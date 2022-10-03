Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at $420,178.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,961,107 shares of company stock valued at $59,603,554. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

