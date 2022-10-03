Orca Investment Management LLC Has $762,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 914,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in AbbVie by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
