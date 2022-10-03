Orca Investment Management LLC Has $762,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 914,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in AbbVie by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.