Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

