Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

